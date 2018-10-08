Smotrich: Liberman the weakest defense minister

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) sharply attacked Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman after Israel reportedly reached a cease-fire agreement with the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is proving to a ceaseless prattler. He is one of the weakest and strategically ignorant people in the State of Israel, and the one who has the greatest gap between his words and his actions. He cannot to serve as defense minister in the next term," Smotrich said.

MK Smotrich explained why a cease-fire with Hamas is a mistake. "The cease-fire is a serious mistake. Even a futile ground entry would be a serious mistake."

"Either go in to occupy and stay, or fly from the air [and bomb] all that has to do with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and get its men into the tunnels for months until they get moldy and go out with their hands up and a their white undershirts hanging on a stick."