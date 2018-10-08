'They are bombing Ashkelon from my former home's balcony'

Avi Farhan, who was evicted from his home during the Disengagement from Gaza, calls to reestablish communities that were demolished.

Lt. Col. (res.) Avi Farhan, who was evicted from Yamit and Gush Katif, on Thursday called on the government to provide the appropriate Zionist response to terrorism and to reestablish the communities of Dugit, Elei Sinai and Nisanit on the northern tip of Gaza.

The three communities were evicted in 2005 as part of the “Disengagement” from Gaza.

In a conversation with Arutz Sheva, Farhan pointed out that Gazan Arabs do not live on the ruins of these three communities. "There are only ruins there, and they serve as a nest for terrorism. These communities should be rebuilt just as Netiv Halamed Heh, Mishmar Hashiva, Kiryat Shmona and Ein Hashlosha were built following terrorist attacks. This should be the response to terrorism.”

"The foundations are already there. It would be quicker to rebuild my home in Elei Sinai than to build the house in Neve Yam, for which we have not yet received building permits 13 years after we were expelled," he continued.

Farhan said that the reality in which terrorists fire rockets toward the State of Israel from the places where Israeli communities were once located must be stopped.

"Unfortunately I was right when I presented maps and said, 'Stop the mistake and do not evacuate the communities,' at least not the northern bloc of Dugit, Elei Sinai and Nisanit, where the government invested 70 million shekels in building an electronic separation fence and sealed Gaza from southern Israel.”

"I said at the time that we are the defensive wall of the State of Israel, the defensive wall of Ashkelon, Sderot, Ashdod, etc. They looked at me like a madman. I warned that they would bomb the strategic sites of the power station and its surroundings from where my house had been located and now it’s happening. They are bombing Ashkelon, Sderot and the communities surrounding Gaza from the balcony of my home in Elei Sinai, and those kibbutzniks who unfortunately were naïve and demonstrated and called for us to be taken out of there - that's the result," added Farhan.