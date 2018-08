'We will defend ourselves, no matter what the price is in Gaza' Minister Yoav Gallant says Israel could adopt a strategy of assassinating Hamas leaders and members. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Yoav Galant Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Gallant threatened that Israel could adopt a strategy of assassinating Hamas leaders and members. “Whatever is needed to protect our citizens and our soldiers will be done, no matter what the price will be in Gaza. We are determined to defend ourselves,” Gallant said.













