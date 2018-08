Yossi Kuperwasser claims that Israel needs to send the message that there’s a “price to pay"

While Hamas continues to fire at Israel and the IDF continues to respond by attacking terrorist targets in Gaza, Yossi Kuperwasser, a retired brigadier general and the former director general of Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs, says that attention should also be paid to the situation of a close series.

“As we approach a potential agreement, it’s extremely important for Hamas to deliver the message that we are not going there because we are weak,” he said.