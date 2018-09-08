First and immediate goal is victory over Hamas and its capitulation. Goal is to occupy Gaza and control security.

The first obligation of a government and an army is to protect its citizens. One of the cornerstones of Israel's security is deterrence, which means the enemy avoids action for fear of consequences, because it cannot or does not want to withstand the consequences.

On this morning, in the array of high-trajectory Hamas fire on our communities in the south, this is not the case.

Therefore, it is the duty and responsibility of the government and the IDF to protect the residents of the south and to deter Hamas leaders in such ways that the results will be unbearable for them.

This will happen only after we destroy Hamas leaders and terror infrastructures in the Gaza Strip. The first and immediate goal is victory over Hamas and its capitulation.

The goal in the Gaza Strip, for those who understand and don't evade responsibility, is occupation of the Gaza Strip and taking security and humanitarian control there. He who flees terror, terror pursues him. Only in this way will we fulfill our responsibility to the security of Israel, our duty to the Land of Israel, our responsibility to return our missing persons, and even an indirect responsibility for the situation of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Hillel Meir/TPS Moti Yogev

Translated by Mordechai Sones