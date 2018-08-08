Jewish couple in Belgium targeted with death threats

A Jewish woman living in Belgium said her family has been targeted with anti-Semitic abuse since one of their neighbors discovered they were Jews.

The woman, identified only as Nicole, 43, in an article published last month by the La Meuse regional daily about her ordeal, had been living for over two years in Marchienne-au-Pont, a suburb of Charleroi 30 miles south of Brussels, without incident, according to the report.

But this summer, the report said, she and her family have been targeted in a campaign of harassment that has featured written death threats stuffed into their mailbox and the scrawling of anti-Semitic graffiti on their front door.

“We are too afraid to leave our home since this started,” Nicole, a Chile native, was quoted as telling the newspaper. “Several people discovered we’re Jewish and ever since we’ve been getting death threats.” One letter addressed to Nicole called her a “dirty whore” and other insults.

The couple have filed several complaints with police but no suspects have been brought in.

In one incident involving the family last month, unidentified individuals drew on their front door a Star of David crossed out.

The report did not say whether the couple live their with children in Marchienne-au-Pont.

La Meuse quoted Nicole as saying she is determined not to move because of the harassment.