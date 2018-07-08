EU to cease funding anti-Israel organization

Following efforts by PM Netanyahu, EU agrees to cease funding radical organization which works to undermine Israel.

Following the political efforts of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the European Union (EU) announced that it would immediately cease funding and contracting with an association operating in Israel called the "Freedom Protection Council."

The Prime Minister's Office explained that this is an organization that undermines Israel's right to exist and acts to blacken the country's face in the world.

Netanyahu welcomed the EU's decision, saying that "this is only the beginning."

"We will continue to act resolutely against organizations that are working to delegitimize the State of Israel and seek to blacken the name of the State and the IDF around the world," added Netanyahu.

According to a report on the local call website, the Council for the Defense of Freedoms was established in May 2017 as a collaboration between the I'lam Center, which deals with the Arab media, and the Van Leer Institute.

The council was planned to operate for at least three years, when the three-year operation was to fully fund the EU. The deputy ambassador of the Union in Israel also took part in the council's founding conference held in Nazareth.