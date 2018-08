Cessna plane at Herzliya airport damaged during landing and stuck on runway, landing gear also broke during landing; pilot unhurt.

A small Cessna 156 plane landing this morning at Herzliya airport was damaged during landing and was stuck on the runway.

The pilot himself was not hurt, but the plane's landing gear broke when landing.

At this point the plane is stuck on the runway at the airport.

The Israel Airports Authority updated the Transportation Ministry Chief Investigator.

Flash 90 Herzliya airport