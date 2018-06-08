Netanyahu to EU: Join us to stop Iran

PM praises US President Trump for signing new sanctions on Iran. 'It's time to act. That's what the US is doing and Europe needs to do.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump's signing of new sanctions against Iran Monday.

"I congratulate President Trump and the US administration on the important decision to impose sanctions on Iran. It is an important moment for Israel, the United States, the region, and the entire world. It symbolizes the determination to curb Iran's regional aggression and its ongoing plans to arm itself with nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said in a statement.

He called on the European countries to join the United States and Israel and stop Iranian terrorist activity. "I call on the European countries, which are talking about stopping Iran, to join this move. It's time to stop talking. It's time to act. That's exactly what the US did and that's what Europe needs to do," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted: "Tonight, the sanctions imposed by the American administration on Iran will enter into force. In a courageous decision that will be remembered for generations, US President Donald Trump has changed direction with regard to Iran. No more agreements and obsequiousness, but a determined struggle to stop the murderous ayatollahs regime, which spreads terror, violence and hatred throughout the Middle East."