Police arrest female terrorist

Israel Police units in Jerusalem arrested a female woman for suspicions to terrorism and supporting a terrorist organization by the use of social media, a police spokesperson said.

During the past few weeks, police carried out an undercover operation tracking the female, who is in her 30s, after she used her Facebook page to publicizing information and materials supporting terror and a terror organization.

The female suspect was arrested on Sunday at her home, after police units obtained a court warrant for her arrest.

She appeared in court on Monday, and will remain under arrest until Thursday.

The investigation into the case is still continuing and police operations to finding suspects that are involved in supporting terrorist attacks and terrorist organizations continue.