Did Sara Netanyahu actually insult the bereaved Goldin family?

“I cannot believe that the Netanyahu family would behave like that,” said Haaretz correspondent Benny Ziffer

Haaretz Correspondent Benny Ziffer expressed doubts on Monday regarding Sarah Netanyahu’s reported anger and insults two years ago towards the bereaved Goldin family for inviting Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to a memorial service for their son, Hadar Goldin.

“I cannot believe that the Netanyahu family, which is so sensitive to bereavement, would behave like that,” he said on Israel Radio (103 FM), referring to such a report as “gossip.”

“It does not seem reasonable at all,” he continued.

Channel 10 reported that two years ago, Sara Netanyahu had referred to the Goldin family as “ingrates” after inviting Shaked to a memorial service for their son, Hadar Goldin. Hadar was killed and subsequently captured during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

According to Ziffer, who is close to the Netanyahu couple, even the Goldin family did not want such a report to be publicized.

"I found out that the Goldin family did not want this to come out and tried to prevent Safi Ovadia (a Channel 10 news reporter) from publishing it," Ziffer said.

Ultimately, Ziffer said no version of what happened could be verified.

"We are talking about something that happened two years ago, and we do not know what was and was not,” he insisted.

“We can only put the two versions against each other. Maybe it was nothing at all and something else was said.”

For her part, a spokesperson for Sara Netanyahu has denied the Channel 10 report’s authenticity and insisted that “Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, of blessed memory, are in the hearts of Sara Netanyahu and the prime minister.”