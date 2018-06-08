Israeli Consul in NY ascends Temple Mount

Israeli Consul General ascends Temple Mount with his family, says Temple Mount will always be under Israeli sovereignty.

Israeli Consul General in New York Danny Dayan on Monday morning ascended the Temple Mount with his wife and daughter.

His daughter, Ofir Dayan, is active in movements for the Temple Mount and the rebuilding of the Temple.

During his visit to Israel, the Consul General chose to ascend the Temple Mount in order to strengthen Jewish sovereignty at the site.

"The Temple Mount is and will always be under Israeli sovereignty," he said.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Dayan described the visit as "very moving for us, as a family."

"Thirty-one years ago, my wife Einat and I married in close proximity too here, at the Mughrabi Gate. The words, 'If I forget thee, o Jerusalem,' which were obviously said at our wedding, accompany me everywhere I go."