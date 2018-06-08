Poll: Overwhelming amount of Orthodox Jews support Trump

A new survey found that an overwhelming percentage of Orthodox Jews support President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, which was commissioned by the US-based haredi Ami Magazine, 91% of American Orthodox Jews gave Trump a "Satisfactory" or "Very Satisfactory" rating. Only 8.4% said that they were unhappy with the president's performance.

The poll suggests a deep divide between Orthodox Jews and their non-observant counterparts. In twin polls of Israeli and American Jews published in June by the American Jewish Committee, 57 percent of American Jews disapproved of Trump's performance while only 34 percent approved.

Trump's unpopularity among American Jewry is in contrast to the president's consistently high ratings among Israelis. In a poll published in December conducted by the Smith Research company on behalf of The Jerusalem Post, more than three-quarters (76%) of Israelis believed the Trump administration to be solidly pro-Israel. A mere 2% believe the Trump White House favors the Palestinian Authority, with 14% believing the administration is neutral, and 8% who have no opinion.

Another poll in January came to similar conclusions, with 67% of Israelis saying they approve of the president. The Gallup poll was taken before Trump undertook a series of moves that are popular in Israel, such as his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his promises to defund UNRWA and the Palestinian Authority.