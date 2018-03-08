Who are those so-called 'Palestinians' who claim our land?

Everybody claims special rights.

Walter Bingham,

Abbas addresses Palestinian National Council 23rd opening session
Many of my age contemporaries carry the words "Place of Birth: Palestine" in their passports. They are Jews. They - are the real Palestinians. Arabs who claim centuries of history in this land as "Palestinians" are either ignorant of the facts or political charlatans. Hear: Walter's analysis.

And: The absurd claim for special status by the LGBT queers. The sexually deviant. This segment is not suitable for youth under 17.

Plus: Why the Swiss in Israel celebrated their 170th National Day at the village of Neve Shalom.




