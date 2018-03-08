IDF evacuates Israeli-run humanitarian clinic in Syria

Recently, the activity of the "Mazor Ladach" field clinic, a unique humanitarian project located in an Israeli enclave near the Syrian border and secured by IDF troops, has been discontinued, an IDF spokesman said.

Forces have begun evacuating and folding the clinic's compound.



The "Mazor Ladach" field clinic was established on August 2017 in cooperation with an American humanitarian organization as part of Operation Good Neighbor. The day clinic provided medical assistance to locals in the Syrian Golan Heights.

It has treated approximately 6,800 Syrians since its establishment.



Ever since the Syrian conflict began, a significant shortage of medical infrastructure, doctors and medical supplies has persisted on the Syrian side of the border. In response to the lack of proper medical options in Syria, the IDF has provided life-saving humanitarian aid as part of operation "Good Neighbor," while maintaining a non-intervention policy in the conflict.



The IDF is monitoring the ongoing events in the area and is prepared for a range of scenarios.

IDF spokesperson Mazor Ladach

IDF spokesperson Bags of equipment at Mazor Ladach

IDF spokesperson Bags of food and other items at Mazor Ladach