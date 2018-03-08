Weapons found near Hevron

On Thursday night, IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Border Police, and Israel Police forces in Judea and Samaria arrested three wanted terror suspects.

All three are suspected of involvement in "lone wolf" terror, violent rioting, and violence towards civilians and security personnel.

Searching the area, soldiers from the IDF'S Judea Brigade found and confiscated three illegal weapons.

IDF soldiers from the Samaria Brigade confiscated tens of thousands of shekels intended for use in terror activities.

"This activity is part of the fight against money used for terror," an IDF spokesperson said.