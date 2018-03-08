EU completes solar field in Gaza

EU completes photovoltaic solar field which will provide 0.5 Megawatts of electricity per day to fuel Southern Gaza Desalination Plant.

The EU has completed the biggest photovoltaic solar field in Gaza, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The field will provide 0.5 Megawatts of electricity per day to fuel the Southern Gaza Desalination Plant.

The EU-funded Southern Gaza Desalination Plant currently provides drinking water to 75,000 inhabitants in the Khan Younis and Rafah governorates. With the new energy field and new investments foreseen it will eventually reach 250,000 people in Southern Gaza by 2020.

Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, commented, "Limited energy supplies in Gaza are one of the main challenges when improving access to safe and drinkable water to the local population. The photovoltaic solar field is essential to respond to the urgent water needs in Gaza and create dignified living conditions for its people, thus mitigating tensions in a highly conflict sensitive area."

The EU is investing in long-term water infrastructure across Palestine with an emphasis on the Gaza, according to a statement, which noted that 97% of the water in Gaza is unfit for human consumption.

The EU budget mobilized between 2006 and 2017 alone was €128 million. €21 million has been allocated in 2018. The goal is to secure self-sufficient, equitable, affordable and sustainable access to energy, safe drinking water and sanitation services for all.

In the coming months, the statement said, more EU-funded projects in this area will be kicked-off.

The crisis in Gaza is the result of Hamas’ iron fist rule on the enclave. Hamas uses much of the funds that are transferred to Gaza for the purpose of building terror tunnels leading into Israel.

Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers continuously claim the enclave is under an “Israeli siege” due to Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza. Israel, however, regularly allows humanitarian aid and construction materials into Gaza and does so even though Gaza terrorists continue to attack southern Israel with rockets and openly threaten to destroy the Jewish state.

Hamas is also in the midst of an ongoing feud with the Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The two groups signed a reconciliation agreement in October, as part of which Hamas was to transfer power in Gaza by December 1. That deadline was initially put back by 10 days and then appeared to have been cancelled altogether after it reportedly hit “obstacles”.

Abbas has imposed sanctions on Gaza as the reconciliation efforts have stalled, most notably by cutting electricity supplies to Gaza through Israel.