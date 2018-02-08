Religious Zionist weekly sued for refusing to run LGBT ad

Makor Rishon newspaper said it would only publish pro-LGBT ad if it agreed to pay for future damages.

The Religious Zionist Makor Rishon weekly was sued after it refused to a pro-LGBT ad over fears that it would offend their readers.

The ad was signed by dozens of people hailing from Religious Zionism who opposed a recent open letter from senior National-Religious rabbis against the LGBT community

"We, who grew up on values and love for your neighbor as yourself that everyone is created in God's image, are hurt by the derision, aggressiveness, and segregation irresponsibly spread by many rabbis of the religious leadership, against us and against our brothers and sisters," read the advertisement.

According to Channel 2, Makor Rishon agreed to run the ad on condition that the organizers of the petition compensate the newspaper for any damage caused to the company resulting from canceled subscriptions.

After Makor Rishon demanded a NIS 960 payment for every canceled subscription, the organizers of the ad decided to sue for discrimination.

In response, Makor Rishon denied that it opposes the LGBT community and contended that it was following its standard practice when running controversial content.

"Makor Rishon has already published ads from LGBT organizations. It did not object to the publication in this case, but in consultation with legal advisors, it made this conditional on receiving an agreement for possible damages caused as a result of the publication," said the newspaper in a statement,