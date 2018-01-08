US Ambassador meets US firefighters in Sderot

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, visited Sderot's fire station this morning. He met with firefighters who are working to extinguish the fires on the border along the Gaza Strip, including 10 American firefighters.

The American firefighters, who volunteer through the Emergency Volunteers Project (EVP) organization came to Israel from the U.S to help their Israeli counterparts fight fires caused by incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza towards Israel. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedi Simhi also came to thank the firefighters.

The Ambassador thanked the Israeli and American firefighters who came from all over the United States and said: "They demonstrated an amazing solidarity between the American people and the Israeli people. It's an act of true friendship and true love and I think the people here know that if the United States would need help, the Israelis would come to the United States to help. I don’t think there is a better way to demonstrate solidarity, love, and cooperation between the United States and Israel.”





