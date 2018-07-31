Border Policewoman wounded in riots near Bethlehem

During activity carried out by security forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem in the early morning hours, a female Border Police officer was wounded as a result of a Molotov cocktail thrown at the forces.

The officer, who was injured in the palm of her hand, is receiving initial medical treatment at the site and will soon be evacuated to the hospital in light condition, according to a Border Police spokesperson based on the opinion of medical officials.

According to the report, at this time of Tuesday morning there are serious riots in the area. In the context of the events, dozens of rioters are throwing stones and throw Molotov cocktails at security forces, who are using riot control measures.