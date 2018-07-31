Erekat: No to reduction in number of 'refugees'

PA officials oppose any change in the definition of "Palestinian refugees" as part of Trump administration's peace efforts.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet chief Rami Hamdallah said on Monday the Palestinian Arabs needed a stronger stance by the Arab and Muslim world in order to oppose "Israel's attempts to circumvent international law", as he put it.

Speaking in Ramallah, Hamdallah said, "What is required today is a serious and united stance that supports [PA chairman] Abu Mazen's position in his opposition to the so-called 'Deal of the Century' and a return to international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative as a basis for a balanced, practical and just solution to peace."

PA leaders have rejected the Trump administration’s peace efforts in protest over Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem of Israel’s capital and his relocating the U.S. embassy to the city.

Meanwhile, Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, warned of a new law being promoted by U.S. Congress members that will recognize only 40,000 “Palestinian refugees” instead of 5.2 million refugees, numbers which have been constantly inflated by the PA.

Erekat claimed that "this is an illegitimate and illegal move that must not have any effect on the current political situation."