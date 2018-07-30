Moshe Feiglin's son booted from combat unit

The son of former Likud MK and Zehut faction head Moshe Feiglin was booted from his IDF combat unit after he called on his fellow soldiers to refuse orders.

In a viral Facebook post last week, Avi Feiglin wrote that soldiers should not have to heed orders that endangered them in order to spare Arab lives. Feiglin related how, several months ago during a brigade educational evening, the commander of the Kfir Brigade's Haruv Battalion had talked about an operation he conducted that enabled Arabs to shoot at his soldiers during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 near the Gush Etzion community of Migdal Oz.

"The goal of the operation was to identify and capture terrorists who had routinely been shooting at soldiers containing riots in the area," Feiglin wrote. According to the plan, “The soldiers would handle the riot as usual, while snipers would be stationed at the entrance gate of Migdal Oz. When the snipers identified who was shooting at the soldiers during the riot, they would neutralize him with a bullet to the foot.”

Avi blasted the what he called the “impotent” plan, concluding, “More than all the injustices in this story, I am enraged by two things: 1) We used soldiers as bait to ‘catch’ a terrorist, not kill him. 2) Standing in front of us is a commander from the Charuv battalion, now a special unit, presenting the events as a war story, as an operational success. That commander’s place is in civilian jail after being booted from the IDF, and so also for the whole chain of command that approved this activity.”

Avi said he intended to refuse orders that endanger soldiers' lives "in the name of political correctness," and called on other soldiers to do the same.

“I am still a soldier in regular service, and any time my blood and the blood of my comrades is abandoned in the name of political correctness and the sad/warped value system of the general staff and the government - I intend to refuse orders every time I am called on to contain a riot, with all the accompanying consequences, until there is a change here.”