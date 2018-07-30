6 Killed, 20 Missing in California Wildfires

The sixth victim to be identified in the past few hours was a civilian who did not comply with instructions to leave the area.

The huge wildfires in northern California have so far killed six people. The sixth victim to be identified in the past few hours was a civilian who did not comply with instructions from local authorities and firefighters to leave the area.

So far, the fires have destroyed about five hundred homes, and thousands of other residential and industrial buildings remain in danger as firefighting forces attempt to contain the fires.

The whereabouts of some 20 missing people have yet to be known.

Meanwhile, some 40,000 Californians have been evacuated from their homes, and more than 3,500 firefighters and emergency crews are battling the fires.