Sisi to Israel: Take advantage of opportunity for peace

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday urged the Israeli public to make use of an opportunity for peace with Palestinian Arabs.

"I address the Israeli public opinion that there is a great chance for real peace and stability in the region by finding a solution to this issue," Sisi said at a youth conference in Cairo University, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"This solution will not at all be against your security and stability," Sisi added.

Addressing the media reports about a U.S.-sponsored "Deal of the Century" for a solution to the Israeli-PA conflict, Sisi reiterated Egypt's fixed position that supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital city based on the pre-1967 borders and the relevant UN resolutions.

"The 'Deal of the Century' is a media term rather than a political one," Sisi continued. "We cannot accept anything the Palestinians do not accept and we support what they accept."

The Egyptian president said that Egypt exerts efforts to achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation in order "to have a united leadership for negotiations regarding the Palestinian cause."

Two years ago, Sisi called on Israeli leaders to work towards achieving peace with the Palestinian Arabs.

"After signing the peace accords, no one thought that true and lasting peace, as it exists today between Israel and Egypt, could be achieved. However, it became a permanent peace due to the changing times and reality," Sisi said at the time. "There is an opportunity to write a new chapter of peace in the area."

Last year, the Egyptian President urged Palestinian Arabs to overcome their differences and be ready to co-exist with each other and with Israelis in safety and security.

"I tell the Palestinian people it's extremely important ... to overcome the differences and not to lose opportunities and to be ready to accept co-existence with the other, with Israelis in safety and security," Sisi said in a speech before the UN General Assembly.

His comments on Sunday come as the United States continues to promote its peace plan.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas rejects the plan. He has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.