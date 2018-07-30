Hamas is trying to mislead Israel

Hamas issues statement on Twitter hinting that another prisoner is being held by the terrorist organization.

The Gaza Now Twitter account on Sunday published a statement suggesting that the terrorist organizations in Gaza are holding another Israeli soldier.

"Do the Palestinian people expect the announcement about another Zionist soldier who is being held captive by the Palestinian resistance organizations?" the tweet read.

The information in the tweet has not been confirmed by Israeli sources. In the past, Hamas has hinted that it is holding another Israeli soldier, without providing further details.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

Avera Mengistu and another Israeli civilian, Hisham al-Sayed, who went missing in Gaza, are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

The Red Cross has in the past urged Hamas to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and provide an update on the condition of Israeli nationals who went missing in Gaza.

Hamas has refused to comply with the request, and has also refused to allow the Red Cross to visit the missing Israelis.

Meanwhile, the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Sunday that Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy to the Middle East, is continuing his efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, prevent a new military escalation and promote a prisoner exchange deal.

According to Palestinian Arab sources who were quoted in the paper, the ideas are being discussed in talks held by Mladenov with Israeli and Hamas officials, and include a complete cessation of the firing of incendiary kites at Israeli towns in return for an end to Israeli fire along the border and on Palestinian Arab fishermen, the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing and expanding the fishing area to 9 miles from the Gaza coast.

It was also noted that Mladenov suggested that Hamas provide information on the fate of the Israeli soldiers it holds, while Israel, for its part, would remove the restrictions at the border crossings and increase the fishing area to 12 miles from the Gaza coast.

The PA sources said that Hamas strongly opposes to the idea of providing information about the soldiers and the civilians.