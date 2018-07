Dr. Dore Gold thinks that his is the time to recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

Ambassador Dore Gold testified in Washington before the House Subcommittee on National Security.

Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Ron DeSantis asked Ambassador Gold, "Would this be in Israel's national security interest to have U.S. recognition of the Golan?'

Gold answered: "I believe that U.S. recognition of Israel's sovereignty on the Golan would unquestionably be in Israel's security interest. Look, everyone talks about Israeli forces staying on the Golan Heights".