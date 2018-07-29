Police rabbi in hot water for signing anti-LGBT missive

Police says it will discipline Rabbi Yoel Shem-Tov after he affixed signature to letter decrying 'LGBT terrorism'.

A police rabbi has found himself in hot water after joining his rabbinic counterparts in signing a petition decrying the LGBT community's "aggressive terrorism".

Last week, over 250 rabbis wrote a letter criticizing what they called the "terror" of the recent pro-LGBT campaign.

In the petition sent to Walla News, the rabbis accuse the LGBT advocacy groups of "aggressive terrorism" and "brainwashing the media as if there is some kind of family concept" in order to "turn the perverts into heroes".

The rabbis, including prominent names such as Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, and Rabbi Dov Lior, claim that the children who will be born via surrogate to gay couples "will be miserable if they are not adopted in normal families".

Joining the prominent rabbis was Border Police Rabbi Yoel Shem Tov, who supervises the coastal and northern regions. According to Haaretz, a police representative said that Rabbi Shem Tov will face disciplinary action for joining the protest, adding that public servants should not be weighing in on divisive issues.

"The police do not take a stand on any issue of protest or legitimate demonstration. The Israel Police acts throughout the year to approve and secure demonstrations and protests and to actualize the democratic right of every regular citizen to freedom of expression," said the statement.

"In order to allow this, it is inappropriate for a policeman to actively participate in the public discourse, and to allow the police to behave with the necessary neutrality on every issue, as is appropriate in a democratic state. We see strict exceptions in this area certainly as regards the officers. The matter will be clarified and subject to the findings, it will be dealt with on the disciplinary level."