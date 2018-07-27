Jay Shapiro thinks that the new Nation-State Law is exactly what Israel needs.
In his view, the controversy surrounding the law and the resentment to it is exactly the proof of how necessary it is.
Loading....
|
Why destroy a good thing? Nation-State Law shows Jewish power
Jay Shapiro discusses the implications of the new Nation-State Law and its importance to the right-wing government.
Netanyahu addresses Knesset plenum
Flash 90
Jay Shapiro thinks that the new Nation-State Law is exactly what Israel needs.
In his view, the controversy surrounding the law and the resentment to it is exactly the proof of how necessary it is.
Loading....
top