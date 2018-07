Firefighters work to subdue fire in Gush Etzion community after Arabs throw Molotov cocktail. Residents evacuated, heavy damage to homes.

A fire raged this afternoon in the Gush Etzion community of Karmei Tzur, as a result of a Molotov cocktail thrown by Arabs into the community.

Firefighters subdued the fire. In an addition to firefighting efforts, police evacuated residents from their homes.

Serious damage was caused to houses in the community. No persons were injured.





