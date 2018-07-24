Farage: 'Soros funding efforts for second EU referendum'

Former UKIP leader says US money 'flooding into Europe in huge way' for years, campaign for second Brexit referendum Soros-funded.

Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage said on an interview with the BBC that American money has been "flooding into Europe in a huge way" for years, and that the campaign for a second Brexit referendum is funded by billionaire social demolitionist George Soros, "who has been a US citizen for many, many decades".

According to a report by The Guardian, Soros, who has backed leftist candidates and causes both in the US and abroad, has given more than $562,000 to the Best for Britain campaign that aims to negate the results of the Brexit referendum and maintain Britain’s membership in the EU.

Nearly 52% of Briton’s voted in favor of leaving the EU in the June 23rd, 2016 referendum.