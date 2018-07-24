Israel takes down Syrian plane

For the second day in a row, sirens sound in Israel's north. Israel fires interceptor missiles towards Syrian plane in Israeli airspace.





Sirens sounded Tuesday afternoon in regional councils in the Golan Heights and the Jordan Valley, as well as in the northern city of Katzrin.

Residents of northern Israel reported that two interceptor missiles were fired from the Tzfat region.

The IDF confirmed that two Patriot missiles had been fired at a Syrian Sukhoi plane. The plane was being tracked, and when it reached two kilometers (1.24 miles) into Israel, it was shot down.

Later reports said the plane fell in Syrian territory. The fate of the Syrian pilots is not clear.

According to the IDF, there has been an uptick in the Syrian infighting since Tuesday morning, together with additional activity by the Syrian air force.

"The IDF is on high alert and very prepared, and will continue acting against violations of the 1974 Separation of Forces agreement," an IDF statement read.