Heat wave hits Israel

Health Ministry warns Israelis to keep hydrated, stay indoors, after forecast calls for temperatures reaching into the high 90s.

Tuesday will see a slight rise in temperatures, becoming warmer than usual in Israel's inland and mountainous regions. Weather along the coast will be muggy, with 70% humidity.

Temperatures around the country will be higher than usually, ranging between 2-4 degrees Celsius warmer than average in the mountains and inland.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise another 2-3 degrees, and most areas of Israel will suffer from a heat wave, with oppressive to extreme heat.

Around the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit), while temperatures in Jerusalem will hit 36 (96.8) degrees (instead of their average 30 (86)). Inland and mountainous regions will experience 10-20% humidity. Along the coast, temperatures will range between 32-34 (89.6-93.2) degrees, and humidity will be 50%.

Thursday will see a drop in temperatures, with an additional drop towards the weekend bringing temperatures back down to seasonal average.

Warning the public about the heat wave, Israel's Health Ministry called on the elderly and those who suffer chronic illness to be particularly careful. The Ministry also warned the public not to expose themselves to the heat and sun, to avoid unnecessary physical activity, to remain in air-conditioned places as much as possible, and to keep hydrated.