'There's no strategy against Hamas and Hezbollah'

Former Southern Command head and Golan Formation Commander Brig. Gen. (Res.) Zvika Fogel is concerned about Israel's activity in the north and south.

"We lie to ourselves every morning and call Hamas and Hezbollah terror organizations. They have long ceased to be terror organizations, but two states - entities living within a given territory - controlling the population and sometimes even partners in government," Fogel said.

He warns that failure to deal with the situation today can have an adverse effect on the future. "The only place where we have a strategy is our attitude toward Iran. There we act as a sovereign state.

"We don't act against Hamas and Hezbollah and we'll pay a heavy price in the future, because in both places they'll understand that we're afraid to enter into a confrontation. If we don't finish this story at this time, we may not be able to do it in the future."





Loading....



