Woman rescued from falling stone blesses over miracle

Jewish woman rescued from falling stone in Ezrat Yisrael comes to thank Creator for miracle; Chief Rabbi and Culture Minister also attend.

Chief Rabbi David Lau and Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) arrived today at the Ezrat Yisrael at the Western Wall, following the huge stone that dislodged from the Western Wall directly into the "egalitarian" mixed prayer area.

The woman who was at the Ezrat Yisrael at the time arrived at the place where she was rescued from the heavy stone.

Earlier, Mayor Nir Barkat, City Engineer Shlomo Eshkol, and members of the Department of Dangerous Buildings arrived at the plaza.

After consultations and in order to prevent further danger, the City Engineer issued a Dangerous Buildings Order for the area and it was fenced and signs were placed to prevent entry until Antiquities Authority treatment there. In coming days the Antiquities Authority will conduct a mapping of the stones in order to preserve them and remove any danger.

"A great miracle happened this morning when the stone, weighing about 100 kilos, fell close to a woman praying in the Ezrat Yisrael and she wasn't hurt," Barkat said.

"I intend to ask the Prime Minister's Office in charge of the site to extend the periodic inspections carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority at the Western Wall to the Ezrat Yisrael and throughout the Western Wall, as well as to the southern wall, to prevent disintegration and ensure the wall can be approached without risk.

"After completing the IAA's maintenance work, the order will be removed and the plaza will be restored to the routine that's been practiced there so far," Barkat added.