Boro Park activists: Hit-and-run was a hate crime

Boro Park, New York, activists are pushing for New York police to recognize a hit-and-run as a hate crime, COLLIVE reported.

The ramming occurred on Saturday and injured three Jews, all of whom were transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

Two of the victims were father and son, and one of the victims suffered broken ribs and required numerous stitches, YWN reported.

The suspect, Juan Paulino, 27, was arrested after the "Shmira" civilian patrol group tracked down the vehicle, which surveillance cameras showed as deliberately ramming the pedestrians.

He is currently being charged with leaving the scene of an accident.