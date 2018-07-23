Bennett: Terror in north and south is led by Iran

Education Minister Bennett calls Iran the 'head of the snake,' says Iranians want to force Israel to fight two wars at once.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) on Monday responded to the security situation in Israel's north and south.

"The terror events in the north and south are caused by the head of the snake - Iran," he said.

"The Iranians want to make us fight on two fronts at once.

"We can prevent terror even without sending ground forces into Gaza, and we will continue that policy."

On Monday morning, concerns of spillover from Syria's civil war led the IDF to fire two "David's Sling" interceptors at missiles fired near the Syrian border.

On Friday, Hamas snipers killed IDF solder Aviv Levi. In response, the IDF struck 60 Hamas terror targets, including tunnels and a training center.