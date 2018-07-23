LGBT activists declare war on Deputy Health Minister Litzman

'If you continue to oppress us, we will come at you in Bnei Brak. We're sick of being quiet and humiliated.'

On Sunday evening, an estimated 100,000 Israelis flooded Tel Aviv's Rabin Square to protest what they said was legislation discriminating against the LGBT community.

Demonstrators were angry at the recently-passed Surrogacy Bill over its limited expansion of rights to surrogacy, granting it as a right - including public funding - to single women, but excluding same-sex couples. During the rally, much of the anger was focused at Prime Minister Netanyahu due to his vote against a part of the bill that would have allowed surrogacy to LGBT couples as well.

On Monday however, LGBT activists started to focus their anger on Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who had reportedly forced Netanyahu to oppose sections in the bill assisting same-sex couples to conceive children.

In an interview with Army Radio, prominent homosexual rights activists Gal Achovesky vowed to fight Litzman and threatened to march in the haredi city of Bnei Brak if necessary.

"We are fighting against Litzman," Achovesky said. "Netanyahu himself is not against us - it is the haredim who are causing him to do this."

Achoevsky echoed his sentiments in an interview with the haredi Kikar Hashabbat website. "We are angry at Litzman. There is no reason why they can not do surrogacy, and there is no reason why they should not allow us to have a marriage or a marital union. We're fed up with the religious frenzy," he said.

"It is inconceivable that I can not marry in Israel and that you are sending children to conversion which is illegal in the entire Western world," he added. "If you continue to deny us equality, we will come to you in Bnei Brak, we are citizens of this country and we are sick of being quiet and humiliated."

According to reports, Netanyahu will meet with prominent LGBT activists as the government scrambles to contain the fallout from the massive protest. Hadashot reported on Sunday evening that Sara Netanyahu has been pressuring the premier to walk back his opposition due to fears that it will hurt him politically.