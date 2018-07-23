Palestinian Arab killed in clashes in Bethlehem

Clashes break out during an arrest operation in Deheishe, south of Bethlehem

A 15-year-old Palestinian Arab rioter was shot dead overnight Sunday in clashes in Deheishe, located south of Bethlehem.

The teen was shot during violent confrontations that broke out during an arrest operation carried out by Israeli security forces.

The forces arrived at the scene to carry out arrests but encountered violent riots by the residents. When the force felt it was under a real threat, it was forced to open fire at the rioters, killing one of them.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, apart from the teenager who was killed, dozens of rioters were injured by IDF gunfire.

The IDF said that overnight Sunday, IDF troops operated in Dheishe in southern Bethlehem.

"During the operation, that was carried out in cooperation with ISA, Border Police and Israeli Police forces, two suspects of terror activity were apprehended in the camp. In addition, a weapons manufacturing warehouse, was uncovered."

"During the operation, a violent riot was instigated in which Palestinians hurled rocks and threw firebombs and grenades at IDF soldiers. In response to the threat, the soldiers used riot dispersal means, 0.22 caliber rounds and fired live rounds selectively. There are Palestinian reports regarding a Palestinian that was killed and another that was injured during the activity. The incident is being looked into," said the statement.