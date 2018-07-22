Toronto: 'Achtung' sprayed on sign promoting Holocaust education

The word "Achtung" was spray-painted over a sign promoting Holocaust education outside Toronto's Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, CityNews reported.

The sign belonged to the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto.

“We were deeply disturbed to learn of this incident at a synagogue in Toronto, where the word ‘ACHTUNG’ was spray-painted over a UJA sign promoting Holocaust education,” said UJA Federation Vice President of Philanthropy Sara Lefton.

“As we witness a rise in anti-Semitism, racism, and hate, UJA’s investment in Holocaust education is as important as ever. Every hate crime reminds us that we must strengthen our efforts to educate the next generation about the dangers of intolerance and hate.”

“It is appalling that in a city as diverse and welcoming as Toronto, the Jewish community continues to experience the highest number of hate-motivated crimes, year after year,” said Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) Toronto Vice President Noah Shack.

“Incidents like this seek to strike fear in the hearts of Jewish Canadians, but our community is resilient. We urge anyone who has witnessed a hate crime or suspicious incident to immediately contact Toronto Police, and then report the incident to CIJA so that we can work with our law enforcement partners to help ensure the incident is addressed as effectively as possible.”

Last year, the number of hate crimes jumped 28%, reaching a fifteen-year high of 186. At the same time, hate crimes against the Jewish community increased by 23% (from 43 to 53 crimes).



Though Jews represent 3.8% of Toronto's population, 28% of all hate crimes in Toronto are targeted at the Jewish community, making it the city's most frequently targeted minority.