Israel to reopen Gaza crossing Tuesday if 'calm' maintained

Defense Minister says Kerem Shalom crossing will reopen 'if today and tomorrow situation continues as it was yesterday.'

Israel will reopen its only goods crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip on Tuesday if calm is maintained, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, after having closed it July 9 over arson terror emanating from Gaza.

"If today and tomorrow the situation continues as it was yesterday, then on Tuesday we will allow Kerem Shalom to return to normal activity and the fishing zones will return to the same distances as before," Liberman told journalists on Sunday, referring to the name of the crossing.

However, Liberman stressed that calm also meant an end to months of kites and balloons carrying firebombs being launched over the border fence from Gaza to burn Israeli farmland.

Israel announced on July 9 that the goods crossing was being closed to most deliveries in response to the firebombs and other incidents along the border fence.

On July 17, it further tightened the restrictions to also prevent fuel deliveries while reducing the fishing zone Israel enforces off Gaza to three nautical miles from six.

The crossing has remained open for food and medicine on a case-by-case basis.