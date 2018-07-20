Redemption of tears

How is it possible to authentically internalize the pain and grief of this dark day in Jewish history?

The Land Of Israel Network,

Rabbi Shlomo Katz is joined by Ari Abramowitz to discuss the challenge and opportunity presented by the 9th of Av.

