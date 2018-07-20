Rabbi Shlomo Katz is joined by Ari Abramowitz to discuss the challenge and opportunity presented by the 9th of Av.
How is it possible to authentically internalize the pain and grief of this dark day in Jewish history?
|
Redemption of tears
How is it possible to authentically internalize the pain and grief of this dark day in Jewish history?
Redemption of Tears
PR photo
Rabbi Shlomo Katz is joined by Ari Abramowitz to discuss the challenge and opportunity presented by the 9th of Av.
How is it possible to authentically internalize the pain and grief of this dark day in Jewish history?
top