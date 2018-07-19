Watch: Six humanitarian aid operations for Syrian refugees

Over past week, IDF transfers 72 tons of food, 70 tents, 9,000 liters of fuels, medicine and medical equipment, clothing, and toys.

Over the last week, the IDF 210th Division led six special operations in several locations in which it delivered humanitarian aid to Syrians in tent camps in the Golan Heights.

As part of these operations, this week the IDF transferred 72 tons of food, approximately 70 tents, 9,000 liters of fuels, pallets of medicine and medical equipment, and pallets of clothing and toys.

"The IDF continues its assistance to the Syrian tent camps in the Syrian Golan Heights," the IDF said. "In these camps, located adjacent to the border with Israel, are thousands of Syrians, living in poor conditions without access to water, electricity, food or basic necessities.

"The IDF has provided life-saving humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians through Operation 'Good Neighbor' for several years, as a good-will gesture, while maintaining a policy of non-intervention in the Syrian conflict. The IDF’s humanitarian activities have been reinforced in light of the difficult conditions civilians living in the Syrian Golan Heights face.

"The IDF is monitoring events transpiring in southern Syria closely and is prepared for a wide range of scenarios, including additional humanitarian aid distribution to displaced Syrians. The IDF cannot permit displaced Syrians to enter Israel and will continue to maintain Israel's security interests."

