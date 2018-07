The challenge of our generation: Sitting and mourning vs. rising up to rebuild. How will you be observing this Tisha B’Av?

As Tisha B'Av, the anniversary of the destruction of the Holy Temple approaches, this week's episode of Temple Talk focuses on the essence of the Tisha B'Av mourning customs.

Our hosts share this personal feelings about getting the most out of the experience and reflect on the process of Jewish history leading us to the fulfillment of our national destiny, to rebuild the Holy Temple.