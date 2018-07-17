Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez displays abysmal ignorance on Israel

'Progressive' politician can't put words together when asked about Israel, prompting questions whether New Yorker qualified to serve.





Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician and "community organizer". On June 26, 2018 she won the Democratic primary in New York's 14th congressional district, defeating incumbent Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley, in what has been described as the biggest upset victory in the 2018 midterm-election season.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, defeated Crowley, 56, by a margin of 58-42 percent, toppling a lawmaker who was viewed as the successor to Rep. Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and has been endorsed by various "politically progressive" organizations and individuals. She has not held elected office.

During a Firing Line with Margaret Hoover interview posted by the Daily Caller, Ocasio-Cortez displayed abysmal ignorance when confronted with basic questions about Israel, endorsing the "Palestinians" without being able to explain her position. When pressed to elaborate on her support for that cause, the Democratic Socialist responded, "I think what I meant is like the settlements that are increasing in some of these areas in places where Palestinians are experiencing difficulty in access to their housing and homes."

Asked by the fascinated interviewer to expound, Ocasio-Cortez pressed forward like a trooper and gigglingly explained: "Yeah I mean I think I'd also just... I am not the expert on geopolitics on this issue!"

She tweeted on May 14, the day more than 60 rioters were killed on the Gaza border: “This is a massacre. I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such. No state or entity is absolved of mass shootings of protesters. There is no justification. Palestinian people deserve basic human dignity, as anyone else. Democrats can’t be silent about this anymore.”