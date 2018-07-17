'Impossible to manage cabinet with tweets and leaks'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at today's Likud meeting referred to the public debate between the Jewish Home and Yisrael Beiteinu parties over leaked cabinet discussions.

"You can't manage a cabinet with tweets and leaks," Netanyahu told the Likud Knesset Members.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman this morning attacked Minister Naftali Bennett without mentioning his name. "A politician who has a ride on the Chief of Staff's back is the most disgusting thing there is," he said.

"Liberman is a weak, confused, and transparent Defense Minister, and should focus on eliminating terror in the south," he said.

"Bennett asked the Prime Minister to conduct a polygraph over last night's leak and is ready to be the first to report. The question is whether Lieberman would be second," they noted in Jewish Home.

"We regret that in the midst of fighting, while the Defense Minister works to restore peace and security, the Education Minister and his party began electioneering with a political campaign to slander the Chief of Staff and the defense establishment," said Yisrael Beiteinu. "The Yisrael Beiteinu party calls on Bennett to focus on preparing the education system to begin the school year and improve Israeli students' grades."