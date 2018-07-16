New terror tactic?

Falcon found near Negev river with explosive material attached to its leg.

A bird was sent from Gaza into Israel with a flammable substance attached to it.

The falcon was found Monday near the Besor River, the longest river in the Negev. A harness with explosive material was attached to the animal's leg.

Thousands of fires have been set in southern Israel in recent months by arson attacks originating from Gaza. Terrorists started the fires by attaching firebombs to kites and helium balloons and sending the devices over the border with Israel.

Thousands of acres of farmland, crops, and nature reserves have been destroyed by the fires, causing millions of shekels in damage and killing numerous animals.