Patriot missile launched at UAV approaching from Syria

A Patriot missile was lauched near the northern city of Tzfat (Safed) Friday afternoon.

The IDF said the Patriot was lauched at an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that approached Israeli airspace from Syria. The Syrian UAV had been flying over the separation zone between Israel and Syria. It was apparently shot down.

"The IDF will continue to act in the face of violations of the 1974 Separation of Forces Accord," it said, adding that it "will not enable any violation of Israel's sovereignty and will take action against any attempt to harm its citizens".

A UAV was shot down after it invaded Israeli airspace from Syria on Wednesday. It was manufactured in Iran, News 2 reported Thursday night.

According to the report, the UAV was found to be an Ababil drone, an Iranian-produced model which specializes in reconnaissance, photography and assault missions.

The drone flew 10 kilometers into Israel before it was shot down by an Israeli Patriot missile. The incident caused the Red Alert siren to sound in the Golan Heights and the Jordan Valley.