1 killed, 2 injured in tunnel collapse in northern Israel

Eleven people were buried when a tunnel collapsed in northern Israel, near the city of Beit Shean in the upper Jordan Valley area Friday morning.

The tunnel was apparently being used by workers setting up infrastructure for a power station outside of Kibbutz Reshafim, southwest of Beit Shean.

A crane used at the worksite collapsed, authorities say, causing a cave-in in the tunnel, while a number of workers were still inside.

A total of 11 people were pulled from the tunnel following the collapse. Eight of the workers emerged unscathed, while three more were injured.

Emergency first responders from MDA were called to the scene and treated the three injured workers. One of the three workers was declared dead at the scene, while the other two, both said to be in their 30s, were evacuated via helicopter to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula. Both of the injured workers are listed in moderate condition.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

“We go there with ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and an MDA helicopter which landed nearby,” said MDA regional deputy director Wissam Zoabi. “We received a report that at the time of the collapse, there were about 10 people in the tunnel, 8 of whom were recovered while fully conscious and able to walk. There were 3 people among those recovered just now who were injured. We are prepared with the necessary medical equipment, and the moment they injured are brought out to us, they will receive life-saving treatment and will be evacuated to the hospital.”