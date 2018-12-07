Holocaust-denying candidate says anti-Semitic robocalls not his

A congressional candidate from California whose campaign website features anti-Semitic posts said he did not authorize a robocall on behalf of his campaign about the 'Jewish takeover of America'.

John Fitzgerald, a Republican who is running in a Bay Area district without the support of his party, has posted pieces on his website in recent weeks including “Why Are Powerful Jews Pushing Mass-Immigration And Forced-Multiculturalism Throughout The U.S. And Europe?” as well as others that support Holocaust denial and claim that Jews played a prominent role in the slave trade.

The call, paid for by TheRoadtoPower.com, a White Nationalist organization, asked listeners to “End the Jewish takeover of America and restore our Democracy by voting for John Fitzgerald for U.S. Congress.”

The call, which was made on Tuesday, also talked about the “2 percent of Jews who have dominance over America” and blames the Jews for the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“’Road to Power’ is a despicable hate-filled person, dresses like a Nazi soldier, calls blacks ‘negroid ape creatures’ and openly hates Jews. I do not,” Fitzgerald wrote on his campaign website. “And even if I had the money to produce and send out thousands of robocalls, why would I have them sent out at 6.30am? These seem designed to deliberately alienate the public against me and associate me with actual hate. Personally I question his true motives and funding.”

Fitzgerald finished second with 24.8 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, which will put him on the November ballot under the state’s top-two primary system. He will face the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.