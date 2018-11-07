Netanyahu couple fulfills dream

Prime Minister and wife surprise two children and invite them to join them at World Cup semi-finals tonight in Moscow, Russia.

The children, 18-year-old Mika Lipsker of Katzir, accompanied by the Prime Minister and his wife for years, and 13-year-old Alon Izrarayev from Petah Tikva, were born in Russia and are coping with cancer.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, departing for Moscow, said: "I'm going to Moscow for a very important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin; we'll discuss Syria, discuss Iran, discuss Israel's security needs. I highly appreciate the direct, unmediated, and excellent connection I have with President of Russia. It is very important for the national security of the State of Israel.

"At the end of the meeting, my wife and I were invited to watch the World Cup semi-final and told us that we could bring two guests. So we decided to bring with us two wonderful children who bravely fight cancer. Mika, who has been accompanied by my wife for nine years, and Alon, whose parents immigrated from Russia and who really loves soccer. It's very exciting for us that we can fulfill for them a dream.

"Of course they ask me: 'Prime Minister, who'll win?' So I answer you as Prime Minister and as Foreign Minister: 'Whoever's better,' and besides, it'll be a fascinating game."